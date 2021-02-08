Dubai: Egyptian security authorities on Sunday thwarted an attempt to smuggle spy devices into the country, local media reported.
The security services at the Cairo International Airport’s foiled the attempt to smuggle 27 devices for spying. They were found in a luggage of an Egyptian passenger coming from Greece, a source told local media.
The devices were confiscated, and the passenger has been apprehended pending investigation and trial. The preliminary investigations showed that he was planning to sell them for profit.