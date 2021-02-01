1 of 14
Peering through enclosure windows, they were a popular source of entertainment at Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo. | Above: A Persian Leopard rests in his living area in the zoo.
Image Credit: REUTERS
2 of 14
But the human visitors haven't been around for a month, since the start of a national coronavirus lockdown, and the animals miss staring at them, zoo keepers say.
Image Credit: REUTERS
3 of 14
"They are sitting above, they are playing with each other," Nili Avni-Magen, the zoo's head veterinarian, said at the primates' enclosure.
Image Credit: REUTERS
4 of 14
"We are trying to do enrichments but they are missing the visitors in the big front window," says Nili.
Image Credit: REUTERS
5 of 14
A sprawling site in Jerusalem, the zoo contains a wide variety of animals but gives pride of place to species mentioned in the bible.
Image Credit: REUTERS
6 of 14
With no visitors around, the animals must make do with interacting with their keepers, who are busy feeding and tending to deers, kangaroos, zebras and elephants.
Image Credit: REUTERS
7 of 14
"They are really missing it," Avni-Magen said about the daily interaction with visitors. "They are sitting and waiting that the zoo will open again."
Image Credit: REUTERS
8 of 14
The lions, however, seem to be an exception, sidling closer to their keepers and the front areas of their compound now that the crowds are gone.
Image Credit: REUTERS
9 of 14
"They feel more secure when they see less people," Avni-Magen said.
Image Credit: REUTERS
10 of 14
A zookeeper cleans the ground as a zebra runs around in the Biblical Zoo.
Image Credit: REUTERS
11 of 14
An Asian elephant eats in his living area in the zoo.
Image Credit: REUTERS
12 of 14
Pigeons stand on a visitor's deck.
Image Credit: REUTERS
13 of 14
Oryxes walk in their living area.
Image Credit: REUTERS
14 of 14
A zookeeper sits in his vehicle as a Persian fallow deer eats from a bucket.
Image Credit: REUTERS