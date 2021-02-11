Cairo: Three buses, carrying workers, crashed on a road near Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia, injuring 65 people, local media reported.
The pile-up was due to heavy fog, security sources said.
Two buses collided into each other while the third plunged into a roadside ditch, they added.
Highways closed
The incident took place Wednesday on a road linking Ismailia and the Nile Delta city of Zagazig. The workers were on their way to work at the time of the mishap, the sources added.
In recent days, Egyptian authorities have briefly closed several highways due to the heavy morning fog and advised motorists to be cautious behind the wheel.
In recent years, Egypt has built a network of roads and toughened traffic penalties in an attempt to curb road crashes in the nation of over 100 million people.