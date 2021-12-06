Dubai: Three children were killed and at least nine injured when a two-storey building collapsed on Monday in Ezbet Assad Wahsj in Beni Suef Governorate, 110km south of Cairo, Egyptian media reported.
The three siblings were aged 8 and 12, and their 11-year-old sister.
Nine people, including three children, were rescued from under the rubble. Rescue teams and ambulances rushed to the scene and transferred the victims to hospital. The three bodies were taken to the mortuary of Ihnasiya Central Hospital under the Public Prosecution’s supervisiont.
The cause of the building collapse is not known yet. Investigation is underway.
In September, three people were killed in the collapse of a four-storey building in Shobra El Kheima in Cairo. The government recently launched a campaign against violators and illegal buildings across the country, leading to several arrests of violators and demolition of illegal buildings.