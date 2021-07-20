Cairo: Two Egyptians were killed and five others injured in a pitched battle sparked by a dispute over washing a dead woman, according to a local media.
The violence erupted in the southern governorate of Suhag after a woman had passed away inside a house of her in-laws who said they had the right to perform the pre-burial washing ritual on her. But relatives of the deceased arrived at the house, insisting they had the same right.
An altercation between the two sides developed into a battle in which sticks and guns were wielded, according to media reports.
The two persons killed in the violence were aged six and 30. Those injured sustained fractures in different parts of the body. Prosecutors opened a probe into the incident and ordered arrest of suspects.