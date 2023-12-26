DUBAI: A drone was downed near the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Dahab on Tuesday, two security sources told Reuters.
The sources could not confirm its origin.
Egypt’s Al Qahera News TV had reported earlier that explosions were heard over Dahab.
“A flying object was downed approximately 2km from the shores of Dahab,” Al Qahera said, citing witnesses.
Earlier in December, Egyptian air defences shot down a suspected drone near Dahab, security sources had said.
The Iran-aligned Al Houthis in Yemen have escalated attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in protest against Israel’s war in Gaza.