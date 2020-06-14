Cairo: Egypt's Health Ministry has announced 1,677 new confirmed cases of coronavirus _ the highest 24-hour infection total since the virus was first detected in the country in mid-February.
The ministry also reported 62 deaths from COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the virus.
The figures announced Saturdays raise Egypt's coronavirus totals to 1,484 deaths and 42,980 confirmed cases. The ministry says 11,529 patients have been discharged from quarantine after their recovery.
Egypt is the Arab world's most populous country and it has the highest death rate from COVID-19 among Arab nations. It ranks third in the Middle East after Iran and Turkey.