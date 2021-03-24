Cairo: Leading foreign dignitaries Wednesday offered their condolences on the death of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Deputy ruler of Dubai and the UAE Minister of Finance.
Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq of Oman sent a cable of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, on the passing of his brother Sheikh Hamdan, the Omani news agency ONA reported.
Grand Imam of Cairo-based Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayyeb also offered condolences to Sheikh Mohammed.
The top Muslim cleric also extended his condolences to leaders and people of the UAE as well as the family of the deceased, praying to Almighty Allah to “overwhelm late Sheikh Hamdan with His expansive mercy and forgiveness,” Al Azhar said.
Meanwhile, Osama Al Azhari, a religious advisor to Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi, extended condolences to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sheikh Hamdan’s passing, Egyptian media reported.