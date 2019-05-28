US National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai - US national security adviser John Bolton will this week travel to the UAE for talks, the US embassy in Abu Dhabi said Monday, but no date was given.

Bolton’s planned meeting also coincides with key meetings planned in Saudi Arabia.

Regional tensions have spiked since Donald Trump’s administration reimposed sanctions against Iran after unilaterally pulling out of a multilateral 2015 nuclear accord signed with the Islamic republic.

Regional summits are planned on Thursday and Friday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, as Riyadh seeks to further isolate its regional rival Tehran.

The Trump administration has ordered non-essential diplomatic staff out of Iraq, citing threats from Iranian-backed Iraqi armed groups, and sent an aircraft carrier and heavy B-52 bombers to the region.

On Friday, Trump announced the deployment of some 1,500 more soldiers to the Middle East, while his administration the same day bypassed Congress to sell $8.1 billion of arms to Saudi Arabia and other Arab allies.

But the US president has appeared to dial back his hawkishness towards Tehran since then, saying on Monday his government does not seek “regime change”.