Beirut: Beirut airport on Sunday came under a cyberattack, Lebanon's state news agency said, with footage shared by local media showing anti-Hezbollah messages had replaced screen displays at its terminal.
"The cyberattack on the departure and arrival screens at the airport disrupted the BHS baggage inspection system," the National News Agency said.
It added that authorities were working to restore the screens "and to maintain normal movement at the airport".
The message said the airport was "not the airport of Hezbollah and Iran", according to the reports.
"Hassan Nasrallah, no one will support you if you drag the country into war," it added, addressing the group's leader, also saying "we will not fight on behalf of anyone."
The killing on Tuesday of Hamas's deputy leader in Hezbollah's southern Beirut stronghold, which a US defence official said was carried out by Israel, has raised fears of escalation.
"You're going to blow up our airport by bringing in weapons. Let the airport be freed from the grip of the (Hezbollah) statelet," the airport message said.