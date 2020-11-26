Dubai: The Jordanian Medical Association on Wednesday mourned the death of three doctors after they were infected with coronavirus as the kingdom’s daily tally of new cases and deaths continue to rise.
This increased the number of doctors who succumbed to the virus to 13. Meanwhile, eight doctors are currently in intensive care units due to COVID-19, four of whom are on respirators, said Mohammed Rasul Tarawneh, acting president of the association. A total of 128 doctors are currently self-isolating at home.
The association issued a statement mourning the death of its three members, stating this puts another burden on the medical staff in the Kingdom, which already suffers from a shortage of doctors.
The ratio of 24 doctors per 10,000 residents was among the lowest in the region.
According to the latest COVID-19 update, the Ministry of Health confirmed 62 more deaths and 5,025 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 198,021.
The country’s death toll has now touched 2,442. Jordan is ranked 38th globally and fourth in the Arab world in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths, according to worldometers.