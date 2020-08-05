The scene of the blast in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The massive explosion flattened the port silo and several buildings nearby, left 300,000 people and damaged a huge swathe of the city. Image Credit: AFP

Beirut: The Lebanese economy, already beleaguered by a worsening crisis, could take at least a $3 billion hit from a massive blast that killed more than 100 people and rendered more than 300,000 homeless, the governor said on Wednesday.

The blast in Beirut on August 4, 2020 flattened the port and several buildings nearby, and damaged a huge swathe of the city.

As Lebanese rescue workers searched for survivors in the mangled wreckage of buldings on Wednesday, Marwan Abboud, the Governor of Beirut, has stated around half of the city has been damaged and that the repairs will cost around $3 billion.

The Lebanese Health Minister said 80 people were still missing. At least 10 firefighters remain missing 24 hours after the blast, the Beirut governor said.

More than 5,000 people were injured in Tuesday's explosion at Beirut's main seaport.

Shockwaves smashed building facades, sucked furniture out into streets and shattered glass miles inland. The Lebanese Health Minister said 80 people were still missing.

The cabinet also announced a two-week state of emergency in Beirut even as investigators blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 135 people.

Death toll seen rising

The death toll was expected to rise from the blast that officials blamed on a huge stockpile of highly explosive material stored for years in unsafe conditions at the port.

The explosion was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut, a city still scarred by civil war that ended three decades ago and reeling from an economic meltdown and a surge in coronavirus infections. The blast rattled buildings on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, about 100 miles (160 km) away.

President Michel Aoun said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures, after it was seized.

He said in a national address the government was "determined to investigate and expose what happened as soon as possible, to hold the responsible and the negligent accountable." An official source familiar with preliminary investigations blamed the incident on "inaction and negligence", saying "nothing was done" by committees and judges involved in the matter to order the removal of hazardous material.

The cabinet ordered port officials involved in storing or guarding the material since 2014 to be put under house arrest, ministerial sources told Reuters. The cabinet also announced a two-week state of emergency in Beirut.

Deadly chemical was lying at port for last 6 years

The volatile chemical that Lebanese authorities blame for Tuesday's lethal blast in Beirut had been lying in storage at the city's port for six years in spite of warnings from customs officials about its hazards, documents show.

The ammonium nitrate arrived as cargo on the ship Rhosus in 2014, according to two letters issued by the director general of Lebanese Customs. For reasons that are unclear, dockworkers unloaded the chemical, which can be used to make fertilizers and explosives, and put it into storage.

Customs officials later asked judicial authorities at least twice to issue orders for the ammonium nitrate to be confiscated or re-exported, according to the letters. In one of the letters, dated May 3, 2016, the director general at that time, Shafik Merhe, warned of "the extreme danger" from storing the chemical in a warehouse "in these unsuitable weather conditions." The material posed a risk to the staff and the port, he said.

'Welding started the fire that ignited chemicals'

Lebanese broadcaster LBCI reported that the Rhosus had been scheduled to sail with its cargo from Beirut six years ago but stayed at the port due to a mechanical failure. Workers welding a door on Tuesday started a fire that ignited the chemicals, LBCI said, citing people who attended a Supreme Council of Defense briefing after the blast.

Port officials under house arrest

Lebanon's government decided to put all officials at the Port of Beirut under house arrest after the massive explosion at the facility on Tuesday, LBCI TV reported.

Former officials who worked at the port since 2014 will also be under house arrest pending investigation into the blast, LBCI TV reported, citing decisions by the government.

Catastrophe, says Beirut mayor

"This is a catastrophe for Beirut and Lebanon." Beirut's mayor, Jamal Itani, told Reuters while inspecting damage estimated ran into billions of dollars.

The health minister said the death toll had climbed to 113, as the search for victims continued after shockwaves from the blast hurled some of the victims into the sea.

Relatives gathered at the cordon to Beirut port seeking information on those still missing. Many of those killed were port and custom employees, people working in the area or those driving nearby during the Tuesday evening rush hour.

The Red Cross was coordinating with the Health Ministry to set up morgues as hospitals were overwhelmed.

Beirut's Clemenceau Medical Center was "like a slaughterhouse, blood covering the corridors and the lifts," said Sara, one of its nurses.

"This is the killer blow for Beirut, we are a disaster zone," said Bilal, a man in his 60s, in the downtown area, who blamed the political elite, calling them "thieves and looters".

Offers of international support poured in. Gulf Arab states, who in the past were major financial supporters of Lebanon but recently stepped back because of what they say is Iranian meddling, sent planes with medical equipment and other supplies.

Iran offered food and a field hospital, ISNA news agency said.