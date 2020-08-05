Cairo: Lebanese hospitals are struggling to cope with the heavy number of casualties resulting from the huge explosion at the Port of Beirut, medics said.
Tuesday’s blast in the capital killed at least 100 people and injured around 4,000 others, the Lebanese Red Cross said. The explosion also wreaked massive havoc that prompted the government to declare Beirut a disaster zone and appeal for international help.
The city’s hospitals were inundated with the victims and some of them stopped to admit more casualties after their facilities were overstretched, according to Lebanese media.
Emergency medics in Al Makassed Hospital in Beirut had to treat the injured on the floor, Lebanese newspaper An Nahar quoted a witness as saying.
“There were corpses without heads and seriously injured people. The hospital has run out of supplies including medical gauze,” the angry witness added.
The injured have been transferred to different hospitals across Lebanon, Secretary-General of the Lebanese Red Cross George Kettaneh told An Nahar.
Hospitals are no longer capable of taking in more injured, he added.
An Nahar said 15 of its staff were injured in the blast.
Lebanese hospitals have appealed for blood donations to help those injured in the massive explosion.
Several countries have offered medical help to Lebanon in the aftermath of the explosion that came as the country of 6.8 million people is in the grip of an acute economic crisis.