Beirut: Hundreds have been reported missing in the aftermath of the blast. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Under the directives by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE is offering urgent humanitarian assistance to assist those affected by the Beirut Port explosion.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, will monitor the delivery of this assistance which includes medicines and medical equipment, dietary supplements for children in addition to other essential supplies.

The ERC is ready to implement the directives of the leadership, secure assistance and send them quickly to Beirut via an aid aircraft that will depart at a later time.

The ERC affirmed that the directives of the leadership embody their interest in the repercussions of the humanitarian disaster that befell the brothers in Lebanon last evening, and their solidarity with the victims and the injured.

It said the focus will be on medical supplies to help Lebanese health facilities that can provide the necessary care to the injured and help them play their role in exceptional circumstances, in light of a large number of the dead and wounded. He pointed out that the scale of the disaster has weighed heavily on medical services in Lebanon, therefore, it must be supported, and the obstacles and challenges facing them must be overcome.