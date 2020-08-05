Dubai: The Lebanese government has announced that officials in charge of the Beirut Port would be placed under house arrest, local media reported on Wednesday.
The announcement follows an urgent government meeting in reaction to the massive twin blasts that rocked the capital yesterday.
The oofficials are blamed for keeping 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, highly explosive materials, in a warehouse at the port for six years. The explosive materials were stored unsafely.
Videos show smoke billowing from a fire, then a mushroom cloud following the blast at the city’s port.
Following Tuesday’s catastrophic explosions, Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted: “An investigation is under way to find the exact trigger for the explosion and help those involved accountable. He said storing highly explosive materials is not acceptable.
Lebanon’s Supreme Defence Council said those responsible would face the “maximum punishment” possible.
President Aoun declared a three-day mourning period.