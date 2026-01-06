GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

At least 35 people killed, 1,200 detained in Iran's economic protests

250 police officers, 45 members of the Guard’s Basij force been hurt: Fars

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
FILE - Protesters march on a bridge in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 29, 2025.
FILE - Protesters march on a bridge in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 29, 2025.
AP

DUBAI: The death toll in violence surrounding protests in Iran has risen to at least 35 people, activists said Tuesday.

The figure came from the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which said more than 1,200 people have been detained in the protests, which have been ongoing for more than a week.

It said 29 protesters, four children and two members of Iran’s security forces have been killed.

The group, which relies on an activist network inside of Iran for its reporting, has been accurate in past unrest.

The semiofficial Fars news agency, believed close to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, reported late Monday that some 250 police officers and 45 members of the Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force have been hurt in the demonstrations.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Advisory issued amid volatile situation

India warns against non-essential travel to Iran

2m read
This grab taken on January 2, 2026, from UGC images posted on social media on December 31, 2025, shows protestors attacking a government building in Fasa, in southern Iran.

5 things to know as Iran unrest reaches Tehran

3m read
Shopkeepers and traders walk over a bridge during a protest against the economic conditions and Iran's embattled currency in Tehran on December 29, 2025.

Iran reports first deaths in cost-of-living protests

3m read
Shopkeepers and traders protest in the street against the economic conditions and Iran's embattled currency in Tehran on December 29, 2025.

Iran’s biggest protests in years: What’s driving unrest

5m read