BENGHAZHI, Libya: At least 150 people were killed in freak floods in Libya as a result of storm Daniel which has swept the Mediterranean, an official said on Monday.

“At least 150 people were killed as a result of flooding and torrential rains left by storm Daniel in Derna, the Jabal Al Akhdar region and the suburbs of Al Marj,” Mohammad Massoud, a spokesman for the Benghazi-based administration in Libya, told AFP.

Seven members of the Libyan National Army were missing, LNA spokesman Ahmad Mesmari said.

Footage on social media showed people stranded on the roofs of their vehicles while trying get help in heavy floods as Storm Daniel hit the cities of Benghazi, Sousse, Al Bayda, Al Marj and Derna.

“We were asleep, and when we woke up, we found water besieging the house. We are inside and trying to get out,” Derna resident Ahmad Mohammad told Reuters by phone on Monday.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing, witnesses said.

State of emergency

Authorities declared a state of extreme emergency, closing schools and stores and imposing a curfew.

Four major oil ports in Libya, Ras Lanuf, Zueitina, Brega and Es Sidra, were closed from Saturday evening for three days, two oil engineers told Reuters.

The prime minister of the interim government in Tripoli, Abdul Hamid Dbeiba, said on Sunday he had directed all state agencies to immediately deal with the damage and floods in eastern cities.

The United Nations in Libya said it was following the storm closely and would “provide urgent relief assistance in support of response efforts at local and national levels”.

The Libyan Red Crescent said it lost contact with one of its workers as he attempted to help a stuck family in Bayda.

Dozens of others were reported missing, and authorities fear they could have died in the floods that destroyed homes and other properties in several towns in eastern Libya, according to local media.

Ossama Hamad, the prime minister of the east Libya government, has declared Derna a disaster zone after heavy rainfall and floods destroyed much of the city. He also government declared a state of emergency.

The prime minister announced Monday a three-day of mourning and ordered flags across the country to be lowered to half-mast.

Troops were deployed to help residents in Benghazi and other eastern towns. Ahmed Al Mosmari said they lost contact with five troops who were helping besieged families in Bayda.

As of Monday afternoon, no casualties were reported in the city of Derna, which was the worst hit. The city has become inaccessible and local media reported that the situation there was catastrophic with no electricity or communications.