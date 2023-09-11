Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the Libyan people in the face of flooding and emphasised the UAE’s commitment to supporting people during such challenges times.
“Our deepest condolences go out to our people in sisterly Libya who have been affected by the devastating floods. Our hearts are heavy with sympathy, and our prayers are fervent, asking for God's mercy to alleviate their suffering and grant peace to the departed souls. May God safeguard Libya and its people from all harm, ensuring their security and safety. The UAE will remain steadfastly beside its brethren in all times of need,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on his official “X” account.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, also offered his condolences on flooding victims in Libya.
“Our sincere condolences to our people in Libya for the victims of the hurricane and catastrophic floods, and we ask God for a speedy recovery for those injured... May Allah protect Libya and its people from all harm,” Sheikh Hamdan said.