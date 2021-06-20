Cairo: Local authorities in the Saudi city of Abha had seized 1,300 kilograms of food unfit for human consumption before they were made available at the market, an official said.
The rotten foodstuff was seized inside a restaurant in the city in the south-western region of Assir.
Assir municipality head Walid Al Humaidi said that during inspection tours of restaurants and stores, inspectors spotted a restaurant preparing rotten food items for marketing.
“After examining the 1,300 kilograms, they were found to have been rotten and unfit for human consumption,” the official added, according to Okaz newspaper.
He said that various food items had been stored in places lacking proper health conditions and that workers at the restaurants did not have health certificates.
The seized items will be destroyed and the violating restaurant was shut down in line with rules.
The official urged members of the public to cooperate with local authorities in exposing such violations by calling the unified hotline 940.