Dubai: A Jordanian boy has died after 25 days of being attacked by a stray dog in the Qweismeh area, east of the capital Amman, local media reported.
The family of 12-year-old Yahiya Islam Saleh Zaid Al Nebali said that their son died from the wounds he sustained after being attacked by the stray dog.
In a previous statement, Tawfiq Krishan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administrationm said that the rising issue of stray dogs will be solved in coordination with administrative governors and mayors.
Notably, Jordan has seen a rise in stray dog attacks during the past few months. According to Jordanian law, authorities have a responsibility to provide shelter and safety to stray dogs.