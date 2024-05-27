We’ve heard of designers like Paolo Gucci, Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren and more. But there’s one popular designer who designed a jacket for American actress and painter, Sharon Stone, at just eight years old.

Max Alexander has not let his age stop him. A US-based fashion prodigy, he has been taking the fashion world by storm, all thanks to social media. With over 2.8 million followers on Instagram, @couture.to.the.max who started sewing at the age of four, is being called the “youngest fashion designer” on the internet.

With absolutely no exposure to fashion, he began designing at the age of four after he dreamt of it.

According to his mum, who helps run his account, when Alexander was four years old, he announced during dinner one evening: “I am a dressmaker, and I need a mannequin”.

His mother, Sherri Madison, a cardboard artist, got to work.

She made him his first mannequin with cardboard and was shocked to see Max’s talent. “He just grabbed some scraps from my studio and started pulling them together and out comes this big dress and like ‘what is happening',” she said in an interview with the American CBS news.

After learning how to sew from his mother and local professionals for a year, at the age of five, he had his first fashion show. Max continued to soar as he bought his own sewing machine after saving up and began getting commissioned by celebrities as well.

One of his biggest pieces was for American actress and painter, Sharon Stone. Max shared a video where he documented the process of designing the jacket for Hollywood star.

In several videos, Max is seen with the biggest smile on his face, designing dresses for his client – his sister.

Max and his sister in his designs. Image Credit: Max Alexander Fashion Designer/Instagram

In previous interviews Alexander has mentioned seeing himself as a famous designer, along with another famous designer in his dreams. It was none other than Paolo Gucci. “I knew I was Gucci, ” he said in an interview with CBS news.

In an interview with American weekly magazine, People, Sherri Madison explained how “his true passion is to want to make people feel beautiful, which he has told us since he was 4". Max continues to design only for women and always works with complete concentration.

He did, however, make his first design for a boy, yesterday – a velvet suit for his friend.