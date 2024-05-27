Established in 2022 as part of a 30-year concession, the Jeddah Logistics Park will be developed in two phases with a planned opening in Q2-2025. The Mawani and DP World alliance also includes the management of the South Container Terminal through a separate 30-year concession, which was signed in 2020. The terminal is currently in the final phase of a full modernisation and scheduled for completion in Q4-2024. it will see the handling capacity being ramped up to five million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).