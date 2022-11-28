The 13th edition of IREX - International Residency & Citizenship Conclave 2022 will be held from December 9 to 10, 2022 at Hotel Taj, Business Bay, Dubai. The Conclave is a unique platform that offers various options and prospects of residency and citizenship by investment across the world. The Conclave brings together residency and citizenship consultants, legal consultants, government bodies, property developers and other stakeholders from all over the world under one roof.

The Conclave is dedicated to citizenship by investment, residency and immigration and will have participants from over 15 countries viz. Canada, the UK, Turkey, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Australia, New Zealand and EB5 companies from the US that offer residency/citizenship by investment.

"CMB Regional Centers is the leader in the U.S. EB-5 Investor Visa Program. EB-5 provides foreign nationals with an opportunity to earn permanent residency in the U.S. (Green Card) by making an investment into a US real estate development. CMB's current investment offering, Group 81 (Inland Empire Industrial) allows investors to take advantage of what has continued to be one of the fastest growing industry sectors, logistics warehousing, in one of the nation's highest demand regions, the Inland Empire of Southern California. CMB looks forward to discussing how this opportunity can help you meet your US immigration goals while attending the IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave in Dubai,” states Matt Hogan, Vice President – Project Development, CMB Regional Centers.

The major participants of this show are the US Immigration Fund, PT Golden Visa, CMB Regional Centers, Donoso & Partners, Houston EB5, EB5 Capital, Property Turkey, Fresh Start UK and First Pathway Partners, among others.

“The Portuguese Golden Visa programme is the only one that avails investors and their family members to apply for EU Citizenship after 5 years with no relocation required. PT Golden Visa offers only safe and secure investments with high returns for investors,” states David Machado, Co-founder, PT Golden Visa.

According to the publication Investment Migration Insider the world investment immigration market is growing at an annual rate of 23 per cent and if the trend continues it would reach $100 billion in revenue by 2025.

Apart from the exhibition, the conclave will focus on various aspects and prospects of immigration by investment with individual country presentations addressed by immigration experts and lawyers from leading international companies specialised in the field. This conference will focus mainly on the global citizenship and residency scenario, along with various financial and legal implications to gain citizenship through real estate investment. An EB5 experts panel discussion will also take place during the conclave to discuss the new regulations in the USA EB5 Investor Visa Program.

Worldwide, demand for immigration by investment is on a strong growth path over the last few years. The key reasons why HNIs look for international investment is the opportunity to invest abroad and diversify wealth and have access to global investment and operations besides tax benefits and visa free travel. Investment in a second passport also gives the investors access to career, educational, and lifestyle opportunities on a global scale, both for investors and their families.

Lavanya Anand, Event Director of the show, concludes by saying, “IREX is organised by GMN Media Pvt. Ltd, New Delhi. It Is a unique B2C show with a track record of 12 successful shows since 2015.