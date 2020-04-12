Highlights Countries around the world are weighing the costs and benefits of reopening society

Coronavirus has now claimed more than 20,000 lives in the US

As COVID-19 cases rise in Latin America, murder rates fall

China delays exports of ventilators and other crucial medical supplies for quality checks

Montreal police open a criminal investigation into deaths at a nursing home

More than 50 workers chose isolation at their power plant to keep Vienna’s lights on

Pope Francis will say Easter Mass and deliver an annual message by live-stream

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India interacts with Chief Ministers to strategise for tackling COVID-19 Image Credit: Prime Minister's Office

India appears set to extend a 21-day lockdown for all 1.3 billion citizens for two more weeks, carrying it to the end of April.

During a meeting with top officials, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the lockdown had helped blunt the outbreak but that “constant vigilance is paramount,” according to a statement from his office.

It was the third such interaction of the PM with the Chief Ministers (the earlier ones had been held on April 2 and March 20, 2020).

Modi observed that the combined effort of the Centre and the States has "definitely helped" reduce the impact of COVID-19. "But since the situation is rapidly evolving, constant vigilance is paramount. He emphasized the criticality of coming 3-4 weeks for determining the impact of the steps taken till now to contain the virus, adding that teamwork is the key to facing the challenge," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic continued its global assault on Saturday, with more than 1.7 million known cases recorded worldwide and at least 107,000 deaths.

But even as some countries join the list of those with broad lockdown orders and others maintain or extend sweeping shutdowns, others have begun eyeing the benefits of reopening at least some parts of society.

Iran begins reopening

In Iran, the hardest-hit country so far in its region, some government offices and shops, factories and other businesses began reopening on Saturday as the national lockdown is lifted in phases. President Hassan Rouhani had said last week that economic and government activity must continue. On Saturday, he said that people should still observe social distancing.

People gather outside the closed doors of the Fatima Masumeh shrine in Iran's holy city of Qom on March 16 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Some of the most grievously hit countries in Europe, while still recording hundreds of new deaths every day, say that the worst appears to be past. Their plans to ease some restrictions, they caution, will not bring normalcy, but instead a new phase of learning how to safely live with the pandemic.

The lifting of restrictions came despite warnings from the country’s health ministry that the reopening could cause a new spike in cases and tens of thousands of additional deaths.

Europe

Some of the most grievously hit countries in Europe, while still recording hundreds of new deaths every day, say that the worst appears to be past. Their plans to ease some restrictions, they caution, will not bring normalcy, but instead a new phase of learning how to safely live with the pandemic.

Spain, with the world’s highest caseload after the United States, is preparing to allow some nonessential employees to return to work on Monday. The country has reported a falling death rate and a daily growth in new cases of about 3 percent, compared with 20 percent in mid-March.

But officials stressed the limits of that easing. “Spain continues in a state of lockdown,” Health Minister Salvador Illa warned on Friday. “We are not yet in a de-escalation phase.”

Here are other developments in the pandemic around the world:

Italy’s coronavirus outbreak is one of the world’s deadliest, counting more than 152,000 cases and more than 19,450 deaths. Health care workers have been hard-hit, and so has another force on the front lines: The virus has killed nearly 100 priests.

France, which has the world’s fifth largest known outbreak, reported on Saturday that the total number of patients in intensive care fell for the third day in a row, to roughly 6,880. With nearly 94,000 cases, the country has logged more than 13,800 deaths.

Tokyo reported a record number of new cases on Saturday, at 197. The city has confirmed a total of 40 deaths from the virus. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Japan had not yet hit its target of reducing commuting by at least 70 percent, and asked all businesses to let employees work from home.

Chile will start handing out certificates to people who have recovered that will exempt them from quarantines and other restrictions.

The World Health Organization said that it was looking into reports of some recovering Covid-19 patients testing positive again after testing negative, a day after South Korean officials said that 91 previously cleared patients had tested positive again. Jeong Eun-kyeong, the director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a briefing that the virus might have been “reactivated” rather than the patients being reinfected.

Lockdowns have reduced opportunities for homicides and other crimes, and the virus has taken some criminals out of action as they hunker down in their homes. Some gangs have even led efforts to impose curfews in neighborhoods where they hold sway.

The drop in murders is especially notable in Latin America, the region with the highest homicide rates in the world outside of war.

In El Salvador, for example, there were just 65 homicides in March, down from 114 in February. Neighboring Honduras has also seen a falloff in killings in recent weeks, as has Colombia and the most populous state in Mexico.

The pandemic is “taking people off the streets,” said Alejandro Hope, a security analyst in Mexico City. “The rule of thumb is: the stricter the lockdown, the bigger the effect on crimes committed against strangers on the street.”

A view of Bogotá. Colombia has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 20. Image Credit: The New York Times

Italy, which follows Spain in cases but has the highest death toll after the United States, will allow some bookstores, children’s clothing shops and some forestry-related occupations to resume operations after the current restrictions expire on Tuesday.

Austria plans to reopen smaller shops after this weekend. The Czech Republic is opening small stores, and people can play tennis and go swimming. Denmark may reopen kindergartens and schools starting next week, Norway will allow pupils to attend kindergarten.

And China has ended its lockdown of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged.

For many countries, the question of whether to ease restrictions does not have a clear answer yet. In the United States, President Trump — and governors of each state — are balancing calls from medical experts to keep restrictions in place with pleas from bankers, corporate executives and industrialists to ease them.

Some countries put in place new measures. Turkey on Friday ordered a two-day curfew for 31 provinces. And Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has ordered air traffic to the country halted after more than 70 people who arrived from Newark, N.J., on Saturday morning left Ben Gurion Airport without official verifications of their mandatory quarantine plans and checks of their temperatures.

