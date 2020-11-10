Residents of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh were left gasping on November 8 as they watched a minor girl climbing atop an advertisement board, demanding to marry a boy against her mother’s wishes.
The incident happened in the city of Indore’s Pardesipura area.
The girl climbed the hoarding at the Bhandari Bridge in Pardesipura. The pictures, released by Indian news agency ANI on social media, showed her sitting atop the advertisement board and speaking on the phone.
The scene caused locals to gather below her.
According to local media reports, police also reached the spot and tried to convince the girl to come down. However, she refused to climb down.
The police personnel then contacted the boy she wanted to marry. Pardesipura Sub-Inspector (SI) Ashok Patidar said the girl decided to come down after the boy insisted that she come down.
"A minor girl climbed a hoarding demanding to marry a boy against her mother's wish. She later came down on boy's insistence," Patidar was quoted as saying.
According to local media reports, the girl climbed the advertisement board after her mother asked her to marry a boy the family had chosen for her.
Twitter users were quick to respond to the incident.
Tweep @chirpy_girl wrote: "This is how Bollywood has influenced the new generation irrespective of their motto to 'merely entertain'. "
Many referenced a similar scene that was played out in Bollywood classic film ‘Sholay’ by actor Dharmendra.
Tweep @betki tagged the actor and wrote: “Dharmendra @aapkadharam will be proud of her!”