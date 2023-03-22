In today’s rapidly evolving and globalised world, the need for a second citizenship or residency has become increasingly important since it’s a pathway to better opportunities, greater security, and an enhanced quality of life.
At iKonnect Citizens, we specialise in providing families, individuals, and investors with the best and most expedited citizenship by investment and permanent residency programmes, curated to their specific needs. We offer a personalised approach to each client’s unique situation, ensuring that they receive the best value for their investment.
We understand that obtaining a second passport can be a complex and time-consuming process, which is why we take care of everything, from the initial consultation to the final delivery of the second passport. Our team of experts works closely with our clients to ensure a smooth and transparent process.
We take pride in our customer-centric approach and have serviced over 700 families who have acquired citizenship or residency within the committed timelines. Our clients’ satisfaction is our top priority, and we firmly believe that one happy customer brings the next one.
Among Caribbean countries, Saint Lucia, Dominica, Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada and Saint Kitts and Nevis are the most popular choices for our Citizenship-By-Investment programmes. These programmes offer several benefits, including visa-free travel to many countries, tax incentives, and a stable political and economic climate.
For those looking for non-Caribbean options, Turkey and Vanuatu are also popular choices for Citizenship-By-Investment programmes. Turkey, with its strategic location, offers visa-free travel to 110 countries, while Vanuatu, a small island nation in the South Pacific, offers visa-free travel to over 125 countries. We are also expanding our offerings by introducing programmes for North Macedonia and a few other European Residency Programmes.
So, if you’re looking for Citizenship-By-Investment, Second Passports and Residency-By-Investment services, please contact us on +971 55 433 6600 or info@ikonnect.ae