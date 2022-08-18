iKonnect Citizens is a market leader in citizenship by investment, second passports and residency by investment services.
We specialise in providing families, individuals, and investors with the best and most-expedited citizenship by investment and permanent residency programmes curated to their specific needs, all of which feature smooth and transparent processes with an emphasis on maximising return on investment.
iKonnect Citizens started as an extension of our parent company, Smart Zone — a company formation and business consulting service established in 2010, by its founder, Varoon Sinha. Over the years, it started getting enquiries for second passports and upon noticing the rising demand and business potential for this service, we decided to bifurcate the company into two unique service providers and unite under one umbrella, called The Smart Zone Group. iKonnect Citizens was incorporated in 2017, and since then we’ve onboarded many experienced professionals from the industry and have built a solid team of immigration specialists over time.
We are now a boutique firm offering premium services to HNWIs and UHNWIs looking to invest in second citizenship or residency. We have serviced over 500 families who have acquired citizenship or residency within the committed timelines. We keep customers at the heart of everything we do and place utmost emphasis on customer satisfaction, as we firmly believe that one happy customer brings the next one.
St Kitts & Nevis, Dominica, Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada and St Lucia in the Caribbean; Turkey and Vanuatu are the most popular countries in our citizenship by investment portfolio. We also have plans to expand our offerings by introducing programmes for North Macedonia and a few other European residency programmes.
If you’re looking for citizenship by investment, second passports and residency by investment services, please contact us on 050 152 4200 or info@ikonnect.ae