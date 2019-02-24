Morocco - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived Saturday night in Morocco for their last official trip abroad before the birth of their first child, which is due in spring.
The royal couple, Harry in a light grey suit and Meghan in a red dress, were welcomed with a tray of dates, a traditional ritual of hospitality in Morocco, after they landed in Casablanca.
Their visit to the north African country will focus on work to promote girls' education, women's empowerment and the inclusion of people with disabilities.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex really love being with the people," British ambassador Thomas Reilly said in an interview with 2M television.
Britain's Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan started their three day visit with a visit to Morocco's Atlas Mountains on Sunday where they showed their support for rural girls' education.
The visit at the request of the British government is the second to the kingdom in recent years by a member of the royal family, following a trip by Prince Charles in 2011. Queen Elizabeth visited Morocco in 1980.
In the Atlas Mountains on Sunday they will met girls at a boarding house run by Education for All, an NGO that builds dormitories near schools to reduce school drop-out rates among girls aged 12 to 18.
As the couple arrived, girls from the boarding house waved the flags of Morocco and Britain.
"Their Royal Highnesses will see work being done to promote girl's education, empower young people and support children from disadvantaged backgrounds," Kensington Palace said.
Meghan will take part in ceremony in which henna is applied to the body for luck, joy and beauty.
While in Asni, Harry and Meghan will meet local high school students and teachers and afterwards attend a football game.
On Monday, the Duke and Duchess will attend an equestrian event in the capital Rabat involving horse therapy for children with special needs, followed by a cooking event and a meeting with young social entrepreneurs.
The couple, who will be housed in a royal residence during their stay, will meet with members of the royal family in Rabat Monday afternoon before their departure on Tuesday.