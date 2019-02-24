An Honour Guard prepares for the arrival of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, at the Casablanca Airport in Casablanca, Morocco Image Credit: AP

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to meet Crown Prince Moulay Hassan at a Royal Residence in Rabat, Image Credit: AP/AFP

The royal couple, who are expecting their first child in the Spring, will be in Morocco for a three day visit. Image Credit: AP/AFP