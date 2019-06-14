Gargash urges Tehran to take ‘wise actions’ for de-escalation

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas after their talks in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 10, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Cairo: Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on Friday sharply criticized Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, saying his credibility is diminishing “every single day”.

Gargash’s remarks came after Zarif accused what he called “B Team” in the US administration of adopting sabotage diplomacy and covering up “economic terrorism” against Iran amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington.

“Every single day Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif’s reference to team B becomes more farcical & his credibility diminishing,” Gargash said in a tweet.

He urged Iran, involved in destabilizing the region, of acting wisely in order to calm escalation.

“Public relations is no real substitute to constructive policies. De-escalation in current situation requires wise actions not empty words,” Gargash added.

The US has blamed Iran for attacking two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.