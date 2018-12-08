Abu Dhabi- President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of congratulations to King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia on the fourth anniversary of his accession to the throne.
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar cables to the Saudi monarch.