Dubai: A Saudi woman died after being bitten by a poisonous fish in Haql Governorate in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, local media said.
The victim was stung by scorpionfish when she was with her family at the beach of the Prince Fahd bin Sultan Park. The woman was immediately transferred to hospital where she was declared dead shortly after arrival.
Swimming enthusiasts need to wear sea shoes when they go to beaches to avoid the danger of the scorpionfish that abounds on the coast of Haql Governorate where coral reefs are plentiful.
Also known as rockfish and stonefish, the scorpionfish commonly live among rocks and coral reefs. scorpionfish are perch-like fish with large, spiny heads and strong, sometimes venomous, fin spines. The fin spines, with or without venom, can produce deep and painful wounds.