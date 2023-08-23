Dubai: In a testament to human resilience and determination, a Saudi citizen, Tariq Al Hamid, has overcome a severe physical disability to excel in his profession at the saline water desalination Corporation.

With one natural foot and another made of steel, Al Hamid has become a beacon of inspiration, demonstrating unmatched creativity and skill.

Coming from a small village, Al Hamid’s life took a tragic turn in 1998 when a traffic accident resulted in the loss of one of his legs. Despite this setback, he returned to his role as a muezzin and Imam at his village mosque, leading congregational prayers.

Attributing his success to the unwavering support from his family, especially his parents, Al Hamid expressed that their belief in his capabilities kept him moving forward. While he experienced pity from society, his dedication to any task at hand remained unparalleled, leaving a mark of excellence wherever he went.

A technophile since childhood, Al Hamid has recounted tales of tinkering with electrical devices and reimagining toys, which led to his passion for microelectronics. His dedication to education saw him secure a certificate in computer maintenance, emphasizing that life took on a new meaning post his accident.

Determination

Fighting against societal pity, he became more determined, garnering accolades such as the Jazan governor’s award for excellence. Al Hamid spoke of his role at the Saline Water Conversation Corporation (SWCC), mentioning the diversity of his responsibilities and the invaluable experience he has gained working on large-scale projects.

Despite the challenging industrial environment of desalination, which often requires significant physical strength, Al Hamid’s prowess remains unchallenged. His colleagues, unaware of his disability, have witnessed him excel even in the toughest terrains, like water transmission lines through mountains.

Al Hamid highlighted the unique challenges posed by his work environment, including high temperatures. Yet his dedication stems from passion for his specialty and the desire to challenge society’s sympathetic perception of his disability.

Al Hamid emphasized that he is just like any other person with a motor disability. The only difference is his will to turn pain into ambition.