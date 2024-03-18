Dubai: Parachuting enthusiast Abdullah Al Qahtani took the Ramadan tradition of Iftar to new heights — quite literally.
Al Qahtani, known for his adventurous feats, chose to end his fast in mid-air while parachuting from the highlands in southern Saudi Arabia, a spectacle that quickly captivated audiences worldwide.
The daring iftar was meticulously planned and executed, with Al Qahtani ending his fast high above the ground.
Equipped with a tray bearing three plates, he was filmed enjoying his meal of cream and dates, the traditional fast-breaking foods, against the backdrop of the open sky.
His calm demeanour while delicately balancing the tray and partaking in his meal was a sight to behold.
The remarkable footage quickly went viral, captivating viewers with its unique and daring display of devotion.
Al Qahtani’s innovative approach has garnered widespread admiration, with many praising his boldness and creativity.
Reflecting on the experience, Al Qahtani shared his thoughts, stating, “My Iftar will be here today. I swear the plates were not easy to stabilise, but luckily I managed to do it. Today’s Iftar is all the more different.”