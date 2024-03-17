Dubai: Airports Holding has declared that Saudi Arabia’s international and domestic airports are fully prepared for the expected surge of pilgrims Ramadan.
A comprehensive operational plan is in place to accommodate the increase in the number of pilgrims throughout this sacred period.
The plan features various aspects, including operational and informational readiness, crisis communication strategies, risk monitoring and operational performance enhancement.
Efforts are underway to refine the travel experience for pilgrims passing through Saudi airports.
This involves streamlining arrival procedures, coordinating with both governmental and private entities operating within airports and ensuring the effective execution of the operational plan.
Preparations are being made to ready lounges, sites and facilities to welcome pilgrims, ensuring a smooth and efficient arrival process at Saudi airports.