Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Saud bin Abdullah Al Mojeb has launched an artificial intelligence-enhanced device translating statements made by defendants as part of efforts to do fast-track justice.
The device, dubbed “Turjman”, is introduced by a Saudi computing and AI company. It was launched on Saturday on the premises of public prosecution in Mecca.
Free of linguistic errors, the device comprises thermal cameras that can recognise the defendant, features basic data on him/her via linkage with government agencies and can translate statements into up to 142 languages and dialects, according to a Saudi newspaper.
The operating company is working to raise the figure to 180 languages.
Al Mojeb said the utilisation of advanced technology and AI systems in translation via the Turjman device aims to facilitate services for foreign pilgrims.
“The project aims to serve pilgrims and preserve their rights as well as to fulfil fast-track justice in due time as the handling of a case will not exceed one hour,” he said.
On Saturday, Al Mojeb launched in Mecca’s central zone the premises of a prosecution unit handling cases related to Umrah or minor pilgrimage and the annual Hajj season. This unit went into service last year.
A similar branch was set up in the vicinity of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, Islam’s second holiest site, to serve pilgrims and visitors.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has revamped its justice system as part of sweeping reforms and soci-economic changes espoused by the crown prince.
In March last year, a prosecution office for the Hajj and Umrah cases opened next to the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in Mecca.
This kind of prosecution is responsible for ensuring justice protection for Hajj and Umrah rites and pilgrims as well as initiate legal procedures in crimes linked to violations of these rituals or desecrating the sacred place.