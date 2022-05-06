Dubai: Several expat workers have been arrested for tampering with petrol pump meter readings while filling up fuel for customers, local media reported.
Those arrested will be deported and will not be allowed to re-enter the Kingdom, a statement from three government entities said.
The Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Energy and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) inspected a number of gas stations following illegal practices spotted at these stations and reported to the Ministry of Commerce by a number of consumers.
“After verifying the accuracy of fuel dispensers, it turned out that some workers had retrieved past gas pump meter readings and modified them to the highest pricing.”
The statement said that inspection tours were conducted in response to reports and videos posted on social media platforms showing some workers tinkering with meter readings.
The last ten readings from gas pump meters can be retrieved for accounting purposes or in the event of any complaints or reports.
In order to protect the interests of customers, SASO’s National Metrology Program (TAQYEES) will look at codifying this feature in coordination with gas pump manufacturers.
The ministries of commerce and energy, in collaboration with SASO, also added that inspections of specific gas stations in the Eastern Province and Jeddah are going on in order to discover such violations.