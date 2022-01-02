Dubai: The mountains of Tabuk in Saudi Arabia have been capped in snow over the past two days after a huge drop in temperature overnight.
The peak of Jabal Al Lawz was completely covered in white, as the Tabuk region witnessed heavy rain and snowfall since the early morning hours on Saturday.
Videos of the storm, and of people celebrating the snowfall have gone viral on social media.
According to Al Ekhbariya channel, the snow will continue to fall in the Kingdom until Sunday, while the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) stated that thunderstorms will be experienced in some regions of the Kingdom from Friday until Monday.
The NCM report said Riyadh, Mecca, Medina, Eastern Province, Al Baha, Asir, Jazan, Al-Qassim, Tabuk, Al Jouf and Hail will receive moderate to heavy rains.
Jabal Al Lawz is among a mountain range located in northwest Saudi Arabia near the Jordanian border in the Tabuk region, about 200 km northwest of the city of Tabuk, and it is called Jabal Al Lawz because of the almond trees in it.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence called on everyone “to be vigilant” amid low visibility, and the possibility of heavy rainfall and thunder until Monday.
The charming view of Jabal Al Lawz received a great turnout of residents who enjoyed the snowfall, took pictures and shared them on social media.