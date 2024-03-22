Dubai: Saudi Arabia has introduced smart golf carts at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, enabling pilgrims to perform the tawaaf (circumambulation) around the holy Kaaba.
This initiative, launched during Ramadan, which commenced on March 11, is particularly aimed at helping the elderly and those with disabilities during the peak Umrah season.
The golf carts are designed for use specifically on the mosque’s rooftop, accessible from Ajyad Escalator, King Abdulaziz Gate Escalators, and Bab Al Umrah Escalators, operating between 4:00 PM and 4:00 AM. Each cart can accommodate up to 10 passengers, with a total of 50 vehicles available, at a cost of 25 riyals per person, tax included.
The initiative provides a means for individuals with special needs or physical challenges to engage more comfortably in the spiritual experience of Umrah. Social media footage has already showcased these carts in action, ferrying pilgrims as they perform the sacred ritual on a specially designated floor of the Grand Mosque.
The concept of employing smart golf carts for this purpose has been under consideration since 2014, following directives from the late King Abdullah.
The Kingdom continues to enhance the accessibility and convenience for Muslims worldwide wishing to undertake the Umrah pilgrimage, which unlike Hajj, can be undertaken at any time of the year, to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.