Dubai: Defying the odds, Turkia Al Mutairi, a Saudi woman with a mobility disability, has carved out her own path to success, launching a career as a delivery driver with a popular delivery app in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Al Mutairi, whose spirit remains undeterred by her disability, spoke about her journey and achievements in recent TV interviews. She expressed her happiness after her vehicle was specially adapted to accommodate her mobility impairment through the Tamkeen programme.
The modifications to her car enabled her to operate the accelerator and brakes by hand, making driving an easily manageable task.
The Tamkeen (Empowerment) programme, an initiative launched by the Saudi Authority for Persons with Disabilities, has made significant strides in empowering individuals with disabilities.
During the first half of 2023, the authority worked hard to achieve its planned goals through partnerships with various entities.
The programme is part of a broader effort to increase community awareness about disability inclusion and to represent Saudi Arabia at numerous conferences worldwide.
Prior to her involvement in the Tamkeen programme, Al Mutairi stated that her vehicle was not equipped to accommodate her needs. However, following the installation of these crucial adaptations, she was empowered to pursue her dream of becoming a delivery driver.
Undeterred by her condition, Al Mutairi is currently working in Khobar, typically embarking on her light delivery routes from noon to ten in the evening.
Video: https://twitter.com/AlArabiya_KSA/status/1683356336833155072?s=20
Pic from Ajel newspaper