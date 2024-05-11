Watch: Saudi teacher saves choking student in Tabuk

Video of teacher's life-saving first aid goes viral on social mediaDubai: A teacher in the Tabuk region of Saudi Arabia heroically saved a student's life who was choking on a piece of bread.

Aidh Al Balawi, a physical education and health counselling teacher at the school, sprang into action when he witnessed the student suffocating.

The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media platforms, showcases the teacher's heroic intervention. With swift and decisive measures, Al Balawi administered first aid to the choking student, ultimately restoring his ability to breathe.

Following the rescue, the school administration contacted the student's father, who expressed profound gratitude to Teacher Al Balawi for his timely response, which saved the child's life. The relieved student himself acknowledged the teacher's role, expressing, "Thank God that you were there, teacher, you saved me."