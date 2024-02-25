Dubai: After more than 35 years, former students from Al Ardah Governorate in Jizan, southern Saudi Arabia, warmly welcomed their Egyptian teacher, Hamdi Ismail, rekindling emotions filled with love and respect.
The reunion celebrated the cherished memories of Ismail’s tenure as an Arabic language teacher, whose profound knowledge, guidance and kindness left a lasting impact on his students.
Now in diverse careers, around 40 of his former students came together to honour the teacher who had significantly influenced their lives.
In an interview, poet Yahya Rayani shared the emotional reunion, evoking a blend of nostalgia, lessons, and stories. He reminisced about their high school days in a rural, simple setting, where each conversation and photo sparked memories of their shared past.
Rayani also highlighted the heartfelt reception given to Ismail, including a tour of their old educational haunts, despite the teacher’s advanced age and the challenges of travel from Egypt.