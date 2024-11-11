Dubai: Several health practitioners across Saudi Arabia have been arrested after posting indecent videos on social media, which included forcing elderly patients to kiss their hands.

The Ministry of Health announced the arrests, which took place in Riyadh, Jazan and Tabuk. The ministry, in collaboration with relevant authorities, indicated that legal measures would be taken against the accused individuals, emphasising that their actions were in violation of professional standards and health regulations.

The investigation followed the detection of multiple violations by health practitioners who shared footage that not only depicted inappropriate behaviour but also undermined the ethics of the medical profession.

The videos, monitored by the ministry, included obscene language, misconduct and instances of mistreating patients. One particular video, featuring an inpatient being treated in a disrespectful manner, was especially concerning.

"This measure comes as part of efforts to ensure compliance with professional conduct and to uphold the highest standards of health services while protecting patient rights," the ministry said in a statement.

Human dignity

Officials stressed the importance of adhering to the Law of Practicing Healthcare Professions and its executive regulations, which obligate practitioners to operate within a framework of respect for human dignity, safety and the right to life.

The Health Practitioner Ethics Guide, issued by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, strictly prohibits photographing patients or any part of their bodies, except in cases related to scientific research.

Violators could face severe repercussions, including the cancellation of their professional licences. The ministry added that health practitioners are also prohibited from promoting themselves for commercial purposes, except in narrowly defined circumstances allowed by regulations.