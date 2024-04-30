Tai1f
The carpet’s decorative patterns are derived from the heritage and old palaces of Taif Governorate. Image Credit: SPA

Riyadh: The Taif Rose Festival (Qitaf 19), organised by the Taif Rose Cooperative Society and Taif Municipality, began on Sunday at Al-Rudaf Park.

A large crowd of visitors flocked to the festival from early morning, enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Saudi Press Agency reported that the municipality created a flower and rose carpet covering 5,206 square meters.

The carpet incorporates 1,026,491 roses and flowers in various shapes and colors, with designs inspired by the heritage and old palaces of Taif Governorate.

Taif Municipality added many new features and amenities, making the park even more attractive. Image Credit: SPA

Thousands of visitors take photos next to the impressive flower display during the festival.

The festival offers a variety of traditional performances, dances, water and light shows, vendor stalls, and a children's zone.

Visitors take photos next to the stunning work of art during the festival. Image Credit: SPA

It also provides a platform for local businesses to showcase their rose-based products.

Taif Municipality recently renovated Al-Rudaf Park to accommodate more visitors of all ages.

The park boasts many new features and amenities, enhancing its appeal.