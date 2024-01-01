Dubai: Nine female students trapped in a bus caught in a torrent have been rescued by civil defence teams in Buraidah, in the central Qassim region of Saudi Arabia.
A video circulated on social media platforms across Saudi Arabia shows the civil defence teams evacuating students from a bus belonging to a university.
According to the Saudi Civil Defence, all those rescued were in good health, with no significant injuries reported. The Civil Defence’s official account on the ‘X’ platform provided details of the incident and the successful rescue effort.
In the wake of this incident, the General Directorate of Civil Defence has issued a warning urging the public to exercise caution during rain. It advised people to stay in safe places, avoid areas prone to torrents, water marshes, and valleys, and not to swim in them.
Furthermore, the National Center of Meteorology in Saudi Arabia indicated that the conditions for thunderstorms accompanied by active winds still prevail in parts of the Riyadh, Qassim, Hail, and the northern and eastern border regions.
There is also a likelihood of thunderstorms with active winds over parts of the Jizan, Asir, and Al Baha regions.