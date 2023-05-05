Dubai: A video clip of migratory birds blocking a road in Saudi Arabia has gone viral on social media.
The footage shows birds walking along a public road, while a cautious driver slowly advances to avoid startling them.
The video also features several birds wandering in a sandy area beside the road before taking to the sky.
The Arab world is home to numerous migratory bird species, such as the karak, quail, spring geese, bustard, curlew and falcons, which are commonly seen in countries like Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia’s coasts serve as a safe haven for these migratory birds due to their prime location at the heart of the migration path between Asia, Europe, and Africa.
The diverse environments in Saudi Arabia play a crucial role in providing rest stops for migratory species, allowing them to replenish their energy for the continuation of their life cycle. These birds embark on their migration journeys to winter areas before returning to their breeding grounds in the north.