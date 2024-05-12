Dubai: A viral video capturing a man sleeping under a speeding truck on a Saudi Arabian highway has stirred uproar on social media platforms.
The footage, taken by a passing driver, shows the man resting perilously close to the truck’s wheels without any protective measures.
While the videographer seemed intrigued, online users expressed dismay at the risky behaviour.
Critics on social media platforms condemned the man’s actions.
Many voiced concerns, urging authorities to prevent similar incidents and reinforce public safety measures.
The incident coincided with “Arab Traffic Week”, promoting road safety by raising awareness about traffic laws and emphasizing the importance of staying focused while driving.