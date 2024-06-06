Cairo: Saudi police have arrested 14 expatriates in Riyadh for stealing copper cables worth over SR8 million.

The offenders are 12 Pakistanis and two Afghans.

According to a police statement, the cables, valued at SR8.3 million, were stolen from buildings under construction and warehouses in Riyadh using stolen vehicles.

The thieves hid the stolen items before selling them at scrap outlets. Recently, Saudi authorities have made multiple arrests linked to various cases of law-breaking and violence.

Last month, police in Mecca arrested a Turkish resident suspected of arson. The man was seen in a video setting two parked cars on fire in a public place, as mentioned in a police statement on X (formerly Twitter).

In May, police arrested several Bangladeshi expatriates involved in a public brawl in Riyadh. The offenders were captured in a video quarrelling in a public area.

Additionally, in October, police in H’ail, north-western Saudi Arabia, arrested six women who were seen in a viral video engaging in a fistfight at a coffee shop, exchanging punches and kicks as workers watched in astonishment.