Riyadh: An elderly Saudi named Abu Jaber has become a symbol of hope and generosity during Ramadan. With a daily donation of 4,000 meals to the fasting faithful in Mecca, Abu Jaber's contributions have become a shining beacon, embodying the essence of generosity during the sacred month.
When Muhannad Al Faisal Al Harbi, a Saudi Writer and Content Creator, approached Abu Jaber to confirm his good deeds, Abu Jaber humbly downplayed his actions. He emphasised the importance of seeking closeness to God rather than personal recognition for charity.
Responding to Al Harbi's admiration, Abu Jaber redirected the conversation towards the many paths to spiritual fulfillment and the importance of contributing to the community in any way possible, even something as simple as offering a date.
His generosity extends beyond Mecca, as he also supports iftar tents for those fasting in Gaza.