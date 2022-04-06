Dubai: A motorist has been arrested in the Saudi capital of Riyadh for driving in the opposite direction, deliberately ramming into 11 vehicles and trying to run over some bystanders, local media reported.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the moment the driver reverses and smashes vehicles around him.
The Traffic department in Riyadh confirmed the driver had been arrested after causing damage to 11 vehicles.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), two policemen were also arrested and are now under investigation for not using their powers to stop the offender to protect lives and property by shooting the tires of the car and trying to stop the criminal.
A couple of days ago, another motorist in Saudi Arabia was arrested for intentionally ramming into other people’s cars, including one with a woman and child inside, local media reported.
A video of the man reversing at speed and ramming into a woman’s car went viral on social media. The woman together with her child are heard screaming as soon as their car is hit.
Another video of the same person crashing his car head-on into another also went viral. The video shows the motorist running away the moment another man steps out of the car to check what happened.