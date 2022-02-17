Cairo: An unidentified man had set on fire a parked food cart at dawn purportedly in Saudi Arabia’s northern region of Tabuk, according to a local newspaper.
In the video, the masked arsonist is seen dousing the cart with petrol before setting it ablaze in a garden in Tabuk, the Saudi news portal Marsd reported.
As fire caught with the cart, the assailant flees in the footage apparently extracted from a surveillance camera.
The licensed cart was owned by several brothers serving hot and cold drinks.
The Saudi owner filed a police complaint on the incident that is not known when it exactly happened.
Local police are hunting for the arsonist whose motive is not clear yet, it added.
There was no comment from local authorities.